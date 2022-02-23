ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver who killed two cousins on Thanksgiving Day 2018 pleaded no contest Wednesday. Dominic Martinez was going 25 miles over the speed limit when he t-boned a vehicle turning to Universe from Irving.

Jakob and Kayden Montoya, ages 19 and 23, were killed. Wednesday, Montoya plead no contest to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of causing great bodily injury by reckless driving to the injuries to his own passengers.

Under the deal, Martinez faces between four and 18 years in prison. But that deal also requires something when he gets out of prison. “You are to perform community service every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday on November 24 and December 26. You are also to perform some community service that requires thinking about the consequences and dangers of driving in a reckless manner or driving while impaired,” said Judge Britt Baca-Miller.

On the day of the crash, the cousins had run out to get an HDMI cable so they could watch the football games the next day. It was to be the first Thanksgiving Kayden hosted at his Ventana Ranch home.