ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital.

Almost eight months after the crash, a toxicology report revealed Martinez had fentanyl in his system. He was charged with the accident in march, but it wasn’t until Monday that he was taken into custody by US Marshals near Coal and Yale.