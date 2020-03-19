Driver leads APD, NMSP officers on chase across town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a state police chase ending in Albuquerque with spike strips and a PIT maneuver. Officers say they attempted to pull over Isaiah Aguilar for driving without a license plate back in February.

When the car finally stopped and Aguilar was in cuffs, he told police he borrowed the car for a hundred dollars. Two female passengers were also arrested.

Police say one passenger, Kayleigh Smith was also found with heroin and meth. Court records show Aguilar and Smith have lengthy criminal histories including drug charges and car theft.

Don’t Miss