Driver involved in deadly 2018 shooting sentenced to probation

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A young woman who took part in the mistaken identity murder of an Espanola teen will avoid prison time. Brittany Garcia, 24, was the driver the night a group of people chased then open fire on 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in October 2018.

Her boyfriend, the shooter, Mark Hice says they mistook Martinez for someone who had threatened him in the past. Six people were arrested in connection to the crime. Garcia was facing murder charges but as part of a plea deal on Wednesday, pled to tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges.

With it, comes a sentence of seven and a half years probation. She will also have to pay restitution but that amount has yet to be determined.