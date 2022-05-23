ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man accused of street racing and crashing into a school bus full of children has now been indicted on 17 counts of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily injury. The grand jury handed down the indictment Monday afternoon against Mario Perez. He was originally charged with two counts of great bodily injury but now the district attorney has added 15 more charges for the bus crash.

The middle schoolers onboard that APS bus went flying when a speeding mustang broadsided the bus on Gibson near 98th St. on Feb. 23. Students were left piled on top of each other, scrambling to get their footing and help each other pull free.

Despite the violent impact, only two students suffered broken bones, one girl with a broken pelvis. A boy walking down the aisle just before the crash ended up with a broken femur. It took a group of concerned bystanders to get him off the bus. The rest of the children climbed out to safety, many with the help of strangers who rushed to the scene.

Witnesses told police Perez was going more than 100 miles an hour down Gibson and say he was racing a blue mustang at the time. Perez is currently out of custody. A judge denied the state’s motion for pre-trial detention. There is no date yet set for his arraignment.