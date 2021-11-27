Driver in fatal crash west of Carnuel facing vehicular homicide, DWI charges

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected drunk driver they say caused a deadly crash on the interstate. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 just west of Carnuel.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say Cheryl Stiles was changing lanes when she hit another car, causing her car to roll over, killing her passenger. She admitted to police she had two drinks before getting behind the wheel and refused a field sobriety test. She’s charged with homicide by vehicle and DWI.