Driver in fatal crash west of Carnuel facing vehicular homicide, DWI charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected drunk driver they say caused a deadly crash on the interstate. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 just west of Carnuel.

Story continues below

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say Cheryl Stiles was changing lanes when she hit another car, causing her car to roll over, killing her passenger. She admitted to police she had two drinks before getting behind the wheel and refused a field sobriety test. She’s charged with homicide by vehicle and DWI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES