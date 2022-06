ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian. Police say it happened early Friday morning in the area of Central Ave. and Charleston St. N.E.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver fled the area in the vehicle. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates when more information is available.