Driver expected to be okay after being stabbed on the Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver is expected to be okay after police say someone stabbed a person on the Big-I on Friday.
The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on the I-25 southbound ramp to I-40 eastbound. Police say it started as road rage and led to a crash. Then the driver of one car stabbed the other.
The victim went to the hospital and police took the other driver into custody for questioning.
