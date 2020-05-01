Driver expected to be okay after being stabbed on the Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver is expected to be okay after police say someone stabbed a person on the Big-I on Friday.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on the I-25 southbound ramp to I-40 eastbound. Police say it started as road rage and led to a crash. Then the driver of one car stabbed the other.

The victim went to the hospital and police took the other driver into custody for questioning.

