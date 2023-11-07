HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting six pedestrians and six parked vehicles in the parking lot of the Corral Arena in Hobbs on Sunday.

The injuries to the six people ranged from minor cuts and bruises to major internal injuries and broken bones. The individuals were taken to Covenant Hobbs Health Hospital, and one person was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, according to a news release from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Randy Nahun Martinez of Hobbs for the crash that happened around 1:00 a.m. While deputies were talking to Martinez, they noticed several indicators that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the news release.

Martinez took a breath test, and his results were 0.19 and 0.20, which is more than twice the legal limit in New Mexico, the sheriff’s office stated in the news release. He was booked into the Lea County Detention Center on the charges of aggravated DWI, causing bodily injury, negligent use of a firearm, and six counts of aggravated battery. Martinez was arraigned and released on an unsecured appearance bond of $5,000.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Investigator Sandoval at 575-441-8906, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611, or Crime Stoppers at 575-396-8005.