Drive-by shooting suspect is witness in 2020 murder case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in a Santa Fe drive-by shooting had a big tie to a recent murder case; He was a key witness. Angelo Hernandez, 18, is accused of firing seven shots at a home on Paseo del Sol Wednesday.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Hernandez was injured in a July 2020 shooting that also killed a 17-year-old Ivan Perez, a Capital High student. The newspaper reports Hernandez was one of two people to identify Mario Guizar Anchondo as the shooter but this week charges against Guizar-Anchondo were dropped due to lack of evidence.

A judge ruled investigators didn’t use the proper procedure to get the statements so the identification couldn’t be used at trial, Hernandez told an officer he committed the drive-by because he believed someone there had broken into his house earlier that day.