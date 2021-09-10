Drive-by shooting suspect is witness in 2020 murder case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in a Santa Fe drive-by shooting had a big tie to a recent murder case; He was a key witness. Angelo Hernandez, 18, is accused of firing seven shots at a home on Paseo del Sol Wednesday.

Story continues below:

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Hernandez was injured in a July 2020 shooting that also killed a 17-year-old Ivan Perez, a Capital High student. The newspaper reports Hernandez was one of two people to identify Mario Guizar Anchondo as the shooter but this week charges against Guizar-Anchondo were dropped due to lack of evidence.

A judge ruled investigators didn’t use the proper procedure to get the statements so the identification couldn’t be used at trial, Hernandez told an officer he committed the drive-by because he believed someone there had broken into his house earlier that day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES