Downtown murder believed to be case of mistaken identity, 4 suspects charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people are facing charges in a downtown murder that investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened on an early morning in July near Central and 4th Street, where people in a car gunned down 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins and wounded his friend.

An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was also hit with shattered glass when a bullet hit his windshield. Arrest warrants issued on Monday identify three murder suspects, Asad Moody, Darryus Chavez, and Jonathan Martinez. Another man, Isney Lafirme, is accused of helping them plan it.

APD says they were trying to retaliate against a group of people who had beaten up Moody a few days earlier. Investigators believe they mistook Robbins and his friends for that group.

