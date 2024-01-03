ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is cracking down on a downtown strip club that was the scene of a recent shooting. Mayor Tim Keller said a letter was sent to Knockouts last week letting them know because of local code enforcement violations on January 8, they’ll have to shut down for thirty days.

He said the club has been at the center of a number of issues over the year with most recently a homicide. “This action clearly states that I will not tolerate blatant disregard for safety in our city and I will use every tool at our disposal to try and hold folks accountable,” said Mayor Keller.

It was about two weeks ago when police said 16-year-old Louis Mugishawimana got into a dispute with others at the club when he shot and killed the victim. He claimed it was self-defense but a witness told police the teen followed the victim and kept shooting at him. Another employee was also found to have a gun on them that night.

While the criminal investigation plays out, the City of Albuquerque conducted a code inspection days later and found Knockouts wasn’t following the local ordinance for what are known as “sexually oriented businesses.”

“They’re required to have proper ID records for each entertainer, for each person employed here as an adult cabaret performer, they did not do that,” said Planning Department Director Alan Varela.

It’s that local violation that allows the mayor to suspect Knockouts’ license for 30 days. There is a ten day window until it goes into effect and the business has the opportunity to appeal the suspension. If there is a second ordinance violation within 12 months, the city can revoke Knockouts’ license to be a sexually oriented business.

Meanwhile, city leaders said they’re also working with the state since it’s the state who has the power to take permanent action and revoke the business’s liquor license.