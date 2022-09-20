ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who went on a stabbing spree last weekend in Albuquerque had just been released on parole. According to New Mexico’s corrections department, Leroy Lopez was released on parole on Sept. 12. Six days later, police say he went on a stabbing spree in downtown Albuquerque.

“We had secured a conviction against Mr. Lopez. He was sentenced to 4 years of incarceration and had a year of pre-sentenced confinement because he had been in custody and he was serving the remaining three years. Under our statutory framework, if a person incarcerated earns good time, they can be released on parole,” Chief of Policy and Planning from the Albuquerque District Attorneys Office, Adolfo Mendez.

Lopez earned good time while incarcerated. He only served a year and a half of his four-year sentence. Police say Lopez is responsible for four different stabbings downtown on Sunday. APD says all of the stabbings appear to be random.

KRQE News 13 looked into Lopez’s background. He had charges dating back to 2006 for things like burglary and drug possession. In 2019 he was accused of stabbing a man. That charge was dropped because the victim and witness failed to appear. In 2020, he was arrested for battery on an officer after he punched an officer.

In the stabbing spree case, the DA hopes to have Lopez detained pending trial. They are also trying to have him sent to prison for violating parole on his last conviction.