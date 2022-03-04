ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are reporting a shooting that happened Friday morning downtown. Officials say there was a shooting in the area of Gold Ave. and 6th St.

Details are limited at this point. Roads are closed in the area. This story is developing.

There was a shooting in that same area last Thursday. Antonio Santillanes, 19, is accused of shooting his friend after a dispute in an alley. Santillanes was a student at Siembra Leadership High School, which is right where this shooting happened along with the one today.