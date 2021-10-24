Downtown Albuquerque employee upset over vandalism to his car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who works downtown, says he’s sick of finishing his shift, and finding his car has been vandalized. In the past month, he’s shelled out thousands to get it fixed.

“There’s always incidences like people’s cars getting broken into, or drunk drivers come by, swipe our cars,” said the man, who works downtown. He wants to remain anonymous, but he says in the past month, he’s spent thousands of dollars repairing his car.

He says it’s been shot at – a bullet hole remains on the inside of his front door. Weeks later, surveillance video also shows another driver wrecked into his car and drove off. All of this is happening while he was at work at a downtown bar.

“I think the city should designate somewhere for people who do work downtown, to park so we can feel our cars are safe like a parking garage,” says the man. He says the parking in one of the secured city garages becomes too expensive, oftentimes spending $15 to park for his shift.

The City says free parking is impractical because the parking department is entirely funded by revenue made at meters and garages, even city employees pay $40 each month to park. “How do you justify providing free parking for certain individuals and not everyone in general,” said Patrick Montoya, the Director of the Department of Municipal Development.

Even though the City says they can’t offer free parking, they can offer downtown employees the same monthly rate the city employees pay, instead of paying out of pocket every time.