Double murder suspects appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Four of the suspects connected to the torture and murders of two Albuquerque teens appeared in court on Monday.

Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef were tortured and shot 9 to 13 times before being dumped on the Rio Rancho mesa last December. Stephan Goldman Jr., Jimmi Dunbar Atkins, and Julio Almentero are all charged with murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Goldman’s father, Stephen Goldman Sr. is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy. All four pleaded not guilty during their arraignments in district court.

However, Dunbar Atkins was released on his own recognizance Goldman Jr. is being held on a separate armed robbery case from last November.

Goldman Sr. and Almentero are staying locked up on no bond holds.