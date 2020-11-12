Double homicide suspect found competent to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in their Nob Hill home will stand trial. Investigators say 21-year-old Jesus Cartagena stabbed Shanta and Laura Hanish to death last year after a breakup. Back in April, Cartagena was ordered to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute at Las Vegas for treatment. Online court records now show he has been found competent to stand trial; the trial is set for August.

