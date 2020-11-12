Double homicide suspect found competent to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The prime suspect in the robbery and murder of Jacqueline Vigil has been officially charged with murder. Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was killed in the driveway of her own home on Albuquerque's westside on November 19, 2019. Police say Vigil was sitting in her car when she was shot.

Luis Talamantes-Romero has been charged with her murder. Talamantes-Romero is an illegal immigrant who was taken into custody on immigration charges in January.