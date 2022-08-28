ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say when officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the area of 9223 Marron Cir. NE, they found two people who had died from gunshot wounds.
A homicide investigation is currently underway. The scene remains active and police advise people to avoid the area. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.