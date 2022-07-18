NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff provided more information about the deputy chase that turned into a deadly shooting. She says deputies received an alert Friday evening to watch out for a hit-and-run suspect out of El Paso.

A deputy located that van in the southern part of the county, but the driver fled. A man identified as 28-year-old Richard Guerra started swerving across a two-lane road. At one point, Guerra pulled over and started shooting at the deputy before taking off again.

The chase eventually ended in Vinton, Texas, when the sheriff says Guerra got into another shootout with deputies. “The suspect does receive life-threatening wounds at this location. The deputies did provide life-saving measures as best as they were able. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was determined to be deceased,” said Sheriff Kim Stewart.

Sheriff Stewart says Guerra’s criminal history dates back to 2016 with charges including reckless driving, assault on a police officer, auto theft, and domestic violence.