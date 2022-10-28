NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down.

The United States Attorney’s Office says he sent an email last year making a similar threat. Officials have not revealed a motive. He is in federal custody and will appear for a detention hearing on Monday.