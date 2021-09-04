Doña Ana County deputy injured in residential shooting incident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A deputy was injured Friday in Doña Ana County after a suspect opened fire on him. Just before 11 a.m., there was a shots fired call at a home just north of Highway 70.

The responding deputy was met with gunfire and hit by bullet fragments. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries to the face and neck. Deputies say gunfire from the home continued through the day.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, there was a brief exchange of gunfire between deputies and the suspect. When deputies went inside the home, the man was found dead. The investigation is ongoing.