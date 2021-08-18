Domestic violence survivor speaks out after abuser convicted of kidnapping, assault

Note: Video above contains images that may be disturbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Justice is served,” that is what a domestic violence survivor is saying after her abuser, John Dent, was convicted of unspeakable crimes. The victim said Dent held her captive for three days, abused and sexually assaulted her. This survivor is sharing her story in hopes that it gives courage for others in a domestic abuse situation to escape their abuser and get help. She also provided News 13 with images to help share what happened.

“I was very relieved, I had a mix of emotions,” that’s how Isabella Brito said she felt after finding out her former partner, 30-year-old John Dent, was found guilty on a slew of charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and battery.

The criminal complaint said Dent started getting violent with Brito after going through her phone and finding messages with guy friends of hers. “New Years of 2020 I was held captive for three days,” recalled Brito.

The complaint said it happened at Dent’s apartment. He would take turns scrolling through her phone then beating her. Threatening if she escaped, he would punish and kill her. “He battered me from head to toe,” said Brito. “I was held captive in a closet, I was raped and just injured completely through those few days.”

The complaint said Dent even threatened Brito that she would have to choose her own punishments. The options ranged from getting hit with a bat, being put in a bathtub full of cold water or even sexual assault. All of this, in front of their one-year-old daughter. On the third day, she escaped with her daughter, fled to her mom and called the cops. Photos show how battered and bruised her body was.

“I was so unrecognizable those few days that my daughter didn’t recognize who I was,” said Brito. She suffered a fractured nose, a broken rib and a collapsed lung.

“I really want to commend not only the trial team that works so hard, the victim advocates and everyone who was able to support the victim but the victim herself because going to trial in this state is a difficult thing,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez. Torrez is praising Brito’s strength and courage to stand up to Dent in court.

Brito has her own message of courage for other domestic violence victims: “I just hope my story reaches somebody and touches them and puts their foot down wanting to get that justice they deserve,” said Brito. She also encourages people suffering domestic abuse to reach out to their family, friends and other resources for help. She said escaping that situation saved her life.

Dent has not yet been sentenced. He’s facing up to 30 years behind bars.