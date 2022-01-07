Domestic dispute leads to SWAT situation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a northwest Albuquerque residence for over four hours. Daniel Gonzales, 36, was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in the area of the 5700 block of Piñon Flats Rd.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in regards to a domestic dispute. Police spoke with Gonzales’s ex-girlfriend who had recently escaped from their home and told police Gonzales had been abusing her for the past couple of days. She said Gonzales had also prevented her from leaving the home. The woman was able to escape when Gonzales went into a room to take a phone call.

The complaint states police had been in contact with Gonzales over the phone and public address systems but he refused to leave the house. Officials with APD said this lasted for over four hours. That’s when a SWAT team was called in and, with the support of negotiators, was able to remove Gonzales from the home.