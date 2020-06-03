Domestic dispute leads to SWAT response in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT situation is developing in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 1 a..m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Cardenas SE regarding a violent domestic dispute.

Officers learned that a male individual allegedly had attempted to stab his girlfriend and had held her against her will inside an apartment. Police say the female was able to escape outside, call for police, and then met with officers when arrived at the scene.

Authorities state the male subject was inside the apartment and officers tried to start a dialogue with him to try to have the individual surrender peacefully. APD reports that all attempts to communicate with the male subject have been unsuccessful and SWAT is responding.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.