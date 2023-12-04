NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has submitted a plea in a case where he’s accused of sexually abusing suspects while he worked as a transport officer. One of those cases happened in New Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Marquet Johnson, 44, of West Memphis, Arkansas, admitted to sexually assaulting female pretrial detainees.

In 2019, Johnson worked as a prisoner transport officer for Inmate Services Corporation, and his job was to deliver out-of-state warrant suspects back to the county or state that issued the warrants.

In November of 2019, Johnson and a partner were taking a suspect from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Delta County, Colorado. While his partner was away from the transport van, Johnson reportedly raped the detainee and threatened her with a weapon.

“Sexual assaults carried out by law enforcement officials at any stage of the criminal justice process, including in the transport of detainees held in custody, have no place in our society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This egregious conduct violates federal law, and the Justice Department will continue to resolutely seek justice for the survivors of these heinous crimes.”

During a plea hearing, the DOJ said Johnson admitted this wasn’t the only time he took sexual advantage of a female detainee. He reportedly forced one victim to perform oral sex on the way to Texas, and in a separate trip, raped another victim before forcing her to partake in oral sex.

“Law enforcement officers and other officials receive certain powers from the government so they can defend the rights of the people and prevent wrongdoing,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda. “When individuals working in an official capacity violate the trust of their communities by abusing that power, they undermine the hard work of all officials. The despicable actions perpetuated by Johnson, against those he was entrusted to protect, have no place in society. When you break the trust you’re given as a member of law enforcement and ultimately break the law, there are consequences. Today’s conviction of Johnson is a resounding reminder that the FBI is committed to restoring trust in law enforcement by holding those who abuse their privileges and abandon their responsibilities accountable. I commend the hard work of our Agents, our law enforcement partners with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico US Attorney’s Office with helping to bring justice to the victims in this case and holding Johnson to account for his crimes.”

Johnson is facing up to 30 years in prison with a maximum of five years supervised release. He will have to pay restitution and register as a sex offender.