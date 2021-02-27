DOJ, city of Albuquerque to investigate APD Use of Force cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has approved the city and the Department of Justice’s request to form a team to investigate police use of force cases. Federal Judge James Browning signed off on the order after a court hearing this weekend.

The DOJ and the city had proposed the hiring of an administrator and a team of investigators to assist Albuquerque police’s internal affairs division, in investigating use of force cases. They city says it hopes to have an administrator in place sometimes in May to start the hiring process.