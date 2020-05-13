DOJ awards $9.7M grant to APD to combat violent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance have awarded over $61 million in grant using to support the Attorney General’s Operation Relentless Pursuit.

Of that $61 million, the Albuquerque Police Department has been awarded $9.7 million that will be used to fund the salaries of 40 police officers. Operation Relentless Pursuit was launched on in December 2019 to increase federal law enforcement resources in seven cities with violent crime levels higher than the national average.

Those cities are Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis, and Milwaukee. Through the COPS Office’s Hiring Program, a total of $51 million was used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local task forces.

According to the DOJ, those who received funding will deploy existing veteran officers to task force duties and will use the CHP funding to hire new task force duties and to hire new recruits to backfill those positions. Officers who are deployed to the Operation Relentless Pursuit task forces due to the CHP funding must be sworn, career law enforcement officers of the awarded agency and their work must benefit their jurisdiction.