ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of robbing dollar stores at gunpoint is adding another charge to his rap sheet. Authorities alleged his DNA was found on clothing left behind at a crime site.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Family Dollar at Atrisco Plaza on April 26 about an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspicious man nearby but couldn’t catch up to him after he changed clothes and left the old ones behind.

On May 11, Esteban Cruz Navarrete was arrested for a separate robbery and told police that he was involved in other robberies but would not say which ones.

Albuquerque Police matched Navarrete’s DNA to the clothing left behind in the first robbery. Navarrete is facing new charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence.