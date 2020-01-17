Closings & Delays
Doctors deem killing spree suspect competent to stand trial

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Damian Herrera_615657

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Doctors believe the man charged with going on a killing spree in northern New Mexico is competent to stand trial.

Damian Herrera is accused of shooting his mother, brother and stepfather after an argument, then shooting two other men he came across in Taos and Abiquiu. Questions were raised over Herrera’s mental health, but the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute issued a report declaring him competent.

The judges must still rule if the case against Herrera can move forward to trial. He’s being tried in two different counties.

