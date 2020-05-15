DNA technology solves murder case from 2018

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police used new technology to solve a murder from 2018. Robert Romero was shot and killed in his backyard.

Romero’s wife told police she saw him struggle with an unknown person. Romero’s friends and family have always believed the shooting was random.

Police used DNA that was left at the scene by the suspect and submitted it to a national lab that compared it using genetic genealogy to things like family trees, obituaries, and other public records. They were able to connect 26-year-old Joseph Jones to the crime.

Jones is now charged with an open count of murder. Police have not said what they believe the motive was, but Jones is also charged with aggravated burglary.

