DNA, genealogy used to make first arrest of its kind in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been an arrest in a 4-year-old unsolved rape thanks to forensic genealogy, making the first arrest of its kind in New Mexico.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Thursday. The crime happened on Christmas Eve in 2015 when a woman was running on a ditch bank near Rio Bravo in Albuquerque.

The DA announced the arrest of 23-year-old Angel Gurule who was just 19-years-old at the time of the attack. Authorities say investigators used new techniques to trace the DNA left on the victim to a genealogy website used by Gurule’s distant family members.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.