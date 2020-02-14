DNA from sexual assault kit backlog identifies suspect in 2 cold-case rapes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have made an arrest in a decades-old rape case with DNA from one of the city’s previously untested rape kits. Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested 46-year-old Van Riley Overton Jr. on Sunday, February 9 after using DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit backlog that tied him to two cold-case rapes in both Albuquerque and Mountain View, California.

DNA that was recently tested from the backlog of kits matched evidence from a rape that took place in Albuquerque in 1997 and a 2004 rape in Mountain View. APD reports the Albuquerque victim reported the rape in April of 1997 after attending a party.

While a sexual assault evidence kit was collected at the time, it was not analyzed until late 2019. The victim in the Moutain View case reported the rape in 2004 and while a sexual assault evidence kit was analyzed, the DNA did not match a known profile until the Albuquerque evidence was recently tested.

“As we eliminate the backlog, we are starting to see the results during follow-up investigations,” said Sergeant Amanda Wild. “Our Sex Crimes detectives and victim advocates are working hard to solve crimes and bring closure for survivors.”

APD reports their investigators worked in collaboration with the Mountain View Police Department to identify the suspect. Officials performed a background investigation into Overton that showed he had moved to Mountain View in 2002 and then moved back to Albuquerque in 2006.

Overton has been sent to California to face charges there first. He will then be returned to New Mexico to face charges.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.