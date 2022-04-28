ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is unveiling a new platform that will help centralize criminal justice data. The new platform, ‘Quaro,’ was created thanks to a partnership between the DA’s office and data science company RS21.

‘Quaro’ consists of two modules. The first, integrates all information that flows into the the DA’s office; like criminal cases, suspect details and more. The second module, is a criminal visualization network which allows prosecutors or analysts to see patterns in criminal conduct.