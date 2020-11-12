Man charged with murder in Jacqueline Vigil case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The prime suspect in the robbery and murder of Jacqueline Vigil has been officially charged with murder. Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was killed in the driveway of her own home on Albuquerque’s westside on November 19, 2019. Police say Vigil was sitting in her car when she was shot.

Luis Talamantes-Romero has been charged with her murder. Talamantes-Romero is an illegal immigrant who was taken into custody on immigration charges in January.

At least seven tipsters identified him as the killer but the Albuquerque Police Department said it needed more to file murder charges against him and now authorities have it including the story of the man who says he was with Talamantes-Romero the night of the murder.

Isaac Ramirez recounts how he and Talamantes-Romero carried out a number of burglaries and then ended up in Vigil’s neighborhood. He claims Talamantes-Romero confronted her as she was driving out of her garage.

After words were exchanged, he heard the car horn honk and then a gunshot. On Thursday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez discussed the new developments in the case.

“Most importantly for the family of Jacqueline Vigil we have identified the right individual with Isaac Ramirez who has given a full and very detailed statement about his involvement in this episode,” said Torrez.

In July, President Trump announced the deployment of federal agents into Albuquerque as part of Operation Legend to help stop violent crime. The president highlighted the murder of Jacqueline Vigil as one of the reasons for the federal deployment

Talamantes-Romero has since been charged with murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and larceny. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Recovered Jeep

Surveillance at Atrisco residence on Nov. 19, 2019

Photo of Jeep from “Antonio Romero” Facebook page.

Photo of Luis, Karla (cropped out by affiant) and Elizabeth driving to San Antonio on Nov. 20, 2019. Images from the Luis Talamantes-Romero criminal complaint

Related Coverage: