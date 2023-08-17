QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – State prosecutors are asking to hold the Questa 14-year-old accused of killing his friend three weeks ago. In a motion filed by the state, they said his interest in guns, and his access to them, makes him a danger to the community.

The Taos County District Attorney’s office is asking the court to keep 14-year-old Porfirio Brown behind bars after he was accused of killing 13-year-old Amber Archuleta last month, while they were hanging out with other friends at Brown’s home.

News 13 learned more about what may have led up to the shooting. In new court documents filed this week, prosecutors say Brown had access to many unsecured guns in the household, and claimed his parents left him unsupervised around them.

Courts documents also state the gun in the shooting has not been recovered and Brown is the only one who knows its location. As a result, Brown’s father is the first person facing felony charges under the recently passed Bennie’s Law, which holds parents responsible if they don’t secure firearms in the household.

“We are trying to assess all of the evidence and testimony that’s gonna be available and try to make our best argument for the court. So that way, they are most well informed and make a decision as to whether or not you know, a detention is appropriate,” said Marcus J. Montoya, 8th Judicial District Attorney.

Prosecutors further argue Brown appears to have a fascination with firearms. He is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried in children’s court. If he is convicted, the state will call for him to be sentenced as an adult. Brown’s pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, the day after his father’s arraignment in the case.