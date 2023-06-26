ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a movie theater Sunday night now has a warrant for his arrest. Police say they believe the shooting came after an argument over seats.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the Century Rio theater near I-25 and Jefferson. Officers responded to the theater where “No Hard Feelings” was playing, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say 19-year-old Enrique Padilla shot and killed a man inside the theater after an argument over reserved seats. Investigators believe Padilla and his girlfriend were asked to move by an older couple.

Police say Padilla and the other man started arguing with each other. Padilla is then accused of throwing a popcorn bucket at the older couple. Padilla and the victim ended up arguing in an aisle when witnesses heard the gunshots.

According to an arrest warrant filed Monday afternoon. Padilla was wounded in the shooting, but police believe all of the shots came from a single gun.

The arrest warrant says Padilla is facing an open count of murder and was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police have not released the name of the victim who was killed.

An off-duty officer was also in the theater during the shooting and performed CPR, on the victim that later died.

The company that owns the theater hasn’t responded to KRQE’s request for comment on the shooting. APD is asking anyone with information or video from Sunday night’s shooting to upload it on their evidence portal.