ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who left a backpack holding illegal drugs inside of a marijuana dispensary was arrested yesterday, May 14. Kewayne Prudhomme is now facing trafficking charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Prudhomme visited a dispensary on Louisiana Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque on Apr. 4. After making a purchase, Prudhomme left the dispensary and forgot his bag.

When the manager looked through the bag to see if there was any contact information for its owner, they found 211 fentanyl pills inside a baggie. The manager called the police, who then looked through security footage to identify Prudhomme.