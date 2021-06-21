Discovery of deceased individual prompts investigation at northwest Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque after officers located a deceased individual at a motel early Monday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to Motel 6 on Iliff Road just after 3 a.m. following a report of a dead individual in a room.

Officers found the deceased person and have since requested homicide detectives start an investigation due to evidence found at the scene. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.