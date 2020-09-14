Diego Ochoa arrested after hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque Police’s most wanted criminal, is back behind bars. KRQE News 13 first told you about Diego Ochoa back in 2017, when he led police on a low-speed chase on I-25 before getting out of his car and crossing traffic.

Now, APD says the 41-year-old was behind the wheel during a hit and run over the weekend. When they caught up to him, they say Ochoa and another person were found with syringes in their laps and they soon determined Ochoa was a convicted felon on probation. He is now charged with being a felon with a gun.

Police say Ochoa was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center. He will appear before a Metropolitan Court Judge soon.

