ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He murdered a man while on a GPS tracking monitor while out awaiting trial in another case. Tuesday afternoon, Devin Munford was sentenced for the murder. This case helped change how prosecutors were allowed to use GPS tracking information when a suspect gets new charges.

Last year, a jury convicted Munford for shooting and killing 22-year-old Devon Heyborne over a drug dispute in 2021. On Tuesday, Heyborn’s father didn’t hold back while describing Munford.

“Why would I let this type of low life know that the act of murdering my son was affecting every person that had the privilege of knowing my son and would be ongoing for the rest of our lives? Why would I give this scared punk the pleasure of knowing our pain? I thought to myself, there is no way I was going to stand and let my son be thought of how he was perceived in this trial,” said Danton Heyborn.

At the time of the murder, then-18-year-old Munford was already on law enforcement’s radar after being released on GPS monitoring for firing shots out of a car in 2020. Before his arrest for Heyborne’s murder, officials say Munford had 113 violations of the GPS monitor without consequence.

Now, Attorney General Raul Torrez, who first fought this case as district attorney, says there is a problem in this state on how repeat offenders continue to get breaks. “The sad truth is this should have never happened. Devon’s death is a prime example of how the criminal justice system in the state of New Mexico continues to have a glaring weakness in how it treats repeat offenders; dangerous people armed with guns,” Torrez said.

The judge sentenced Devin Munford to the maximum penalty of life in prison plus 25 years. Munford apologized to the Heyborne family saying he wished he could change what happened.

Torrez also pointed out that this case, and Tuesday’s sentencing on the first day of the legislative session, could be a more glaring example of why the justice system needs to reform and that legislators have the chance to do it over the next 30 days.