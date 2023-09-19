ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trying to stop criminals from ripping off big box stores, legitimate customers are facing more restrictions over what they can pull off the shelves as the wave of locking up merchandise continues.

It’s more than just alcohol and electronics, nearly all Target stores across the metro now have full aisles of items under lock and key.

“I’ve seen more and more, and I get to prevent stealing, but sometimes, it can be kind of a pain in the butt if you are in a hurry,” said one Albuquerque shopper.

Target stores at Lomas-Wyoming and Paseo-I-25 are the latest to add the locked cabinets to things like laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, makeup and more.

“If people are stealing for like hygienic stuff, it kind of makes you sad, ’cause it’s like, you know, if it’s homeless people stealing then they kind of need it. There should be more resources,” said one shopper.

However, thieves are still finding ways to take what they can.

Officer: “Take your bags off, thank you.”

Monday morning, Albuquerque Police spotted 34-year-old Joseph Felipe. They claimed he was caught shoplifting from the Uptown Target location. Felipe denied it.

Felipe: “I haven’t done anything wrong, though. I haven’t shoplifted.”

Asking for proof, police even showed Felipe video of the accused crime, but he kept denying any role.

Felipe: “Can you tell me why this is happening, though? I didn’t steal anything, dude.”

However, as officers searched Felipe’s bags, they found the stolen items they were looking for.

Shortly after, Felipe slips away from an officer and takes off back across the busy street to Target.

Officer: “Let’s get him.”

With officers right behind him. One officer caught up to Felipe, tackling him to the ground.

Officer: “We got him. We got him detained. We’re going to be on the east side of Target.”

While the new locks can be frustrating, some said they understand this is the new normal.

Police think Felipe has stolen from different Target locations at least six times since July, stealing over $800 in merchandise.

Over the weekend, Kohl’s closed their Uptown location at Coronado Center. Employees told News 13 that crime was a big factor in the decision.