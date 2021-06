ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A detention hearing is set for Jennifer Munoz. Investigators say the 26-year-old drove through a red light at the intersection of Tower Road and Unser Boulevard late last month.

She was reportedly going more than 50 mph over the speed limit, crashing into and killing Janell Katesigwa. Police say bottles of alcohol and a jar of THC were later found in Munoz’s car and that she blew above the legal limit of intoxication.