Detention hearing to be held for grandmother accused of child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors will try to convince a judge on Wednesday to keep an Albuquerque grandmother charged with child abuse behind bars. Diana Garcia has a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon.

She is charged in the death of her two-year-old granddaughter, Diana McGrory. In early October, paramedics responded to a mobile home off of San Pedro and San Antonio and found the girl dead.

Her father, 32-year-old Michael Garcia is accused of beating her death. He and his children lived in the home with Diana Garcia.

Prosecutors say Garcia was aware of her son’s abuse and did nothing to stop it. In order for her to stay locked up, prosecutors must convince the judge she remains a danger to the community.