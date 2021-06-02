Detention hearing held for Farmington man’s 11th DWI arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man will learn if he will be held behind bars until trial after being arrested for his 11th DWI. Court documents say New Mexico State Police stopped Tremayne Yazzie on May 25 when he was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost ran into an apartment building.

Police say open beer cans were found in Yazzie’s car. Court records say his 10th DWI arrest is still pending.

In Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecution is asking Yazzie be held without bond until trial.