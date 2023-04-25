ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is set to decide if some of the people charged in the murder of two teen brothers in southwest Albuquerque will stay behind bars until trial. According to police, Mario Lange, Querida Lovato, and Marissa Lopez shot and killed a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old at a mobile home park.

The incident occurred in January near Atrisco Vista and I-40. According to court documents, investigators used surveillance video, cell phone records, and social media messages to connect the three to the crime.

Investigators say the suspects were getting revenge after the teens allegedly stole a gun from Lopez’s brother. According to police, a fourth person is involved but they have not yet been named.

All three of the suspects have been accused of murder. Detention hearings for Lange and Lopez are scheduled for today, Apr. 25. Yesterday, Lovato was granted release while awaiting trial.