FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are seeking a search warrant for the shoes and underwear of a man accused of shooting an officer. Elias Buck is accused of wounding Officer Joseph Baretto on January 7, when the officer confronted him and his girlfriend on the street. It turns out, Buck had escaped from a jail in La Plata County 10 days earlier.

After the shooting, he was found a week later in the Phoenix area. Investigators have now filed a search warrant to get the items from the Maricopa County jail. They want to see if they are the same gray Nikes and blue boxer shorts seen in the body camera footage from the shooting. Buck is expected in court in New Mexico next month.

Meanwhile, online detention records show Buck’s girlfriend, Victoria Hernandez, was extradited from Arizona to Colorado for a parole violation. Farmington Police say the two were still together when Phoenix Police arrested them. It’s unclear why Hernandez was on parole but she’s expected to be released on June 19.