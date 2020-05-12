Detectives searching for suspect in shooting outside Pojoaque supermarket

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are searching for the person who shot a woman outside a northern New Mexico supermarket.

Surveillance video from the Pojoaque Supermarket shows someone in a white Audi with stock rims and dark-tinted windows, shoot the 36-year-old woman as she sat in her parked car outside of the store around 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Deputies were unable to get the Audi’s license plate number. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-428-3720.

