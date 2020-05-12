Detectives searching for suspect in shooting outside Pojoaque supermarket

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are searching for the person who shot a woman outside a northern New Mexico supermarket.

Surveillance video from the Pojoaque Supermarket shows someone in a white Audi with stock rims and dark-tinted windows, shoot the 36-year-old woman as she sat in her parked car outside of the store around 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Deputies were unable to get the Audi’s license plate number. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-428-3720.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss