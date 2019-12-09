Detectives investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a dispatch call came in regarding a shooting on the 1400 block of Chester Lane SW. Police say the caller reported that a man had been shot and a second male had fled the scene on foot.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and determined the injured male was deceased. APD detectives are currently conducting interviews and are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Authorities say the scene is being processed and that search warrants will be requested for two locations in an attempt to find additional evidence. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.