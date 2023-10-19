ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jany Leveille, one of the five people charged in connection to a federal raid on a compound in Taos, took a plea deal before the other suspects went to trial. Her plea deal was unsealed by the courts Thursday.

Leveille pled guilty back in August to supporting terrorists and having a gun while illegally in the United States. That was nearly a month before the trial against the other four suspects, Siraj Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton which began on September 25. “This investigation highlighted their interest in the preparation for and desire to conduct attacks on the homeland against innocent people,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Amy Kaskel.

Leveille stated that the group agreed to provide financial support along with guns, ammo, and training to prepare for an attack from the FBI and kill agents if needed. All five left Georgia in December 2017 along with their children. They first went to Alabama so Siraj could abduct his three-year-old son Abdul who was diagnosed with severe developmental disabilities and suffered from frequent seizures. “Depriving him of his medication and medical care that he needed and the loving care of his mother and subjected him to an exhausting regimen of spiritual exorcisms,” said United States Attorney Alexander Uballez.

Abdul became ill and died on Christmas Eve in 2017. “Everyone at the compound prayed to Abdul’s body, and the children were told that Abdul would be resurrected and come back as Jesus,” said Prosecutor John Lovelace in 2018.

Leveille admitted to transporting guns through several states before arriving at their final destination. “The defendants set up a compound in northern New Mexico, governed by their own unique beliefs and practices and began arming themselves for attacks on the government’s financial and education institutions,” said Uballez.

Those “unique beliefs” were outlined in a book written by Leveille that laid out the rules and practices all the followers were expected to live by. The compound included underground tunnels to escape. That’s where federal officials found Abdul’s body on his fourth birthday. The compound also had a firing range and tactical training grounds. Siraj Wahhaj and Lucas Morton trained at least two of the children. Leveille said that was in the case of an attack by the FBI.

On August 3, 2018, federal authorities raided the compound. Leveille said Siraj Wahhaj and one of the children armed themselves and were ready to fight until she ordered them to drop their guns. Authorities found guns, ammo, eleven malnourished children, and the remains of Abdul.

Leveille is facing up to 25 years in prison. She also admitted to missing an appointment to adjust her immigration status which lead to the second charge.

Subhanah Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton were found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death. Morton, along with Sirah Wahhaj were convicted of providing material support to terrorists and conspiracy to kill officers. They’re both facing life behind bars.