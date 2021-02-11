Details released in recent Amber Alert involving 2 brothers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released in the abduction of two boys, by their noncustodial mother that prompted an Amber Alert. New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department says Clorisa Covington was approved to be at the dentist appointment Tuesday for 3-year-old Elijah Covington and 6-year-old Javon Rosales. According to a criminal complaint, when they were done, Covington grabbed the boys and put them into her care.

The CYFD worker says she stepped in front of the car to prevent Covington from leaving but had to jump out of the way so she wasn’t run over. She says Covington sped into traffic without the boys buckled almost hitting other cars. Officers found Covington and the children Wednesday afternoon at a hotel near Carlisle and Menaul.

According to the criminal complaint, the children were in CYFD custody because they had been placed in numerous dangerous situations in the past. One child had injuries to his head and face at one point and there was a previous report of a gun being pointed at the older boy. Covington is now charged with aggravated assault, custodial interference, and child abuse. Prosecutors are asking she be locked up until trial.